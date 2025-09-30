Electric 2-wheeler registrations up 18% in H1FY26, shows Vahan data

Despite the crisis surrounding rare-earth magnets, affecting the production of many players and leading to a sharp fall in sales of market leader Ola Electric, India’s electric two-wheeler registrations have shown an 18 per cent increase in the first six months of 2025-26 (FY26) over the same period last financial year.

According to the VAHAN data, the number of two-wheeler registrations hit 582,027 in April-September compared to 492,586 in the same period the previous year.

Industry experts say while Ola Electric, once the market leader, saw a sharp decline in its registrations in this period, the gap was more than