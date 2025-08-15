Friday, August 15, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Electric 2W firms gear up to ride out China's rare earth magnet squeeze

Electric 2W firms gear up to ride out China's rare earth magnet squeeze

Leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto, according to senior sources, has imported light rare earth magnets (also called heavy rare earth-free magnets) from China

electric vehicle, EV, e2W
premium

A Bajaj executive added that alternative sourcing has enabled them to build some EVs in August.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric two-wheeler (e2W) makers have begun executing a multi-pronged plan to tackle the heavy rare earth magnet supply crunch from China and keep production running through the festival season starting late September, easing early fears of a shutdown.
 
Leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto, according to senior sources, has imported light rare earth magnets (also called heavy rare earth–free magnets) from China. These are currently undergoing testing at the Automotive Research Association of India. Once cleared, the company plans to import large volumes for installation in its motor sub-assemblies in India. 
Experts say these magnets, already tested elsewhere, deliver performance
Topics : Electric Vehicles Two-wheeler market China Mining industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon