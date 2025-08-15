Electric scooter maker Ather looks to withhold claims under PM E-Drive

Indian electric scooter maker Ather Energy has become the first company to inform the Ministry of Heavy Industries it will withhold subsidy claims under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive) scheme if manufacturing changes are required in approved models for reasons beyond its control. The issue stems from difficulties in meeting the phased manufacturing programme’s (PMP’s) localisation requirements for traction motors.

Under the scheme, the government offers companies ₹5,000 per vehicle if they meet the PMP requirements for PM E-Drive. Customers will continue to receive the subsidy upfront from Ather. Based on the company’s projected