Friday, August 15, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Electric scooter maker Ather looks to withhold claims under PM E-Drive

Electric scooter maker Ather looks to withhold claims under PM E-Drive

Under the scheme, the government offers companies ₹5,000 per vehicle if they meet the PMP requirements for PM E-Drive

Ather
premium

PMP norms require both the motor and magnet to be assembled in India for a company to qualify for the subsidy — a condition Ather currently cannot meet.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian electric scooter maker Ather Energy has become the first company to inform the Ministry of Heavy Industries it will withhold subsidy claims under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive) scheme if manufacturing changes are required in approved models for reasons beyond its control. The issue stems from difficulties in meeting the phased manufacturing programme’s (PMP’s) localisation requirements for traction motors.
 
Under the scheme, the government offers companies ₹5,000 per vehicle if they meet the PMP requirements for PM E-Drive. Customers will continue to receive the subsidy upfront from Ather. Based on the company’s projected
Topics : Electric Vehicles automobile industry Ather Energy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon