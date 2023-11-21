Sensex (0.42%)
1 mn electric 2-wheelers sales target for FY24 hit by tepid festival sales

Slack festive season sales throw a spanner in the throttle

electric two wheeler
Premium

Companies cite many reasons for why the expected FY24 growth has not happened

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Industry projections that registrations of electric two wheelers will reach the one million mark by FY24 are looking unrealistic.

Sales in the festive season have been lower than expected.   Registrations reached only 0.5 million in the first eight months of the financial year with only a few days of November left.

“We would have had to reach at least 1 lakh a month in the festive season of October and November to get the momentum for 1 million but that has not happened. We expect the next months to be a period of lull so we have to wait for FY25 sometime from May and June for the momentum towards 1 lakh per month to pick up,” said the founder

Electric Vehicles two wheeler sales festive season sale

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

