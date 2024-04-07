Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Electric two-wheelers surge in March: Has the tipping point indeed arrived?

The new EMPS, valid for four months, halved the subsidies per KWH (kilowatt hour, a measure of battery capacity) to Rs 5,000 per vehicle

Fire-safety norms for Li-ion battery could push up e-scooter prices by 10%
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 10:12 PM IST
Did we just have the elusive tipping point for electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) in March? It was a milestone month in more ways than one. Sure, e2W sales had their highest registrations in March — more than 138,000 — compared to the previous monthly high of 103,000 in May 2023.

March registrations are nearly double of February, and only the second time monthly registrations have crossed 100,000. It was also the month when e2Ws accounted for 9 per cent of all two-wheelers. In scooters alone (e-motorcycles are few), electric penetration is said to have reached 28 per cent in March.
 
Impressive as

Also Read

Finmin questions rationale for extending FAME scheme beyond current fiscal

Govt considering termination of FAME subsidy for electric two-wheelers

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Finance Ministry approves additional Rs 1,500 cr for FAME-II scheme

TMS Ep592: Electric vehicles, stock markets 2023, Santa rally, Blue Origin

EV sales to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023: Report

Telangana govt holds discussions with Tesla to set up electric car plant

Govt asks Tesla to lay down investment plans for EV plant in India

Honda Cars India names Ryuto Shimzu as new director of marketing-sales

GM close to exiting India, Talegaon workers accept separation offer

Topics : take two Electric Vehicles FAME-II Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMI vs DC LIVE Score LSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon