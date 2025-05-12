Electric vehicle charging app with real-time data, pay system on cards

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is building a new web portal with enhanced features, comprising real-time data and payment mechanism to help electric vehicle (EV) users find charging stations across national and state highways and inside cities with ease, according to government officials.

“To offer real-time information about functional EV charging stations, charger capacities, available slots, a feedback facility, and an online payment option, a new centralised app will be developed. MHI has been tasked with this responsibility and is currently assessing its feasibility,” an official said, adding that the app is expected to launch in the coming months.