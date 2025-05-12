Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Electric vehicle charging app with real-time data, pay system on cards

New app aims to tackle limited availability, non-functional stations, and inconsistent standards

The decision to build a new portal comes amid challenges such as non-functional charging stations, limited availability, slow charging speeds, inconsistent standards, and inadequate charging options in rural areas and along highways

Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is building a new web portal with enhanced features, comprising real-time data and payment mechanism to help electric vehicle (EV) users find charging stations across national and state highways and inside cities with ease, according to government officials.
 
“To offer real-time information about functional EV charging stations, charger capacities, available slots, a feedback facility, and an online payment option, a new centralised app will be developed. MHI has been tasked with this responsibility and is currently assessing its feasibility,” an official said, adding that the app is expected to launch in the coming months.
