Epsilon Advanced Materials seeks US trade pact for EV battery compliance

The IRA offers various incentives to accelerate EV adoption in the automotive industry. If signed, the agreement could position India as a key hub for global battery material exports

Vikram Handa, Managing Director, Epsilon Advanced Materials
Vikram Handa, Managing Director, Epsilon Advanced Materials

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Epsilon Advanced Materials, a Mumbai-based manufacturer of graphite anodes (and soon cathodes), which are crucial components in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, is pushing the Indian government to negotiate a Critical Raw Materials Act with the US. This would ensure that battery materials exported from India to the US comply with the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The IRA offers various incentives to accelerate EV adoption in the automotive industry. If signed, the agreement could position India as a key hub for global battery material exports.

Vikram Handa, managing director of Epsilon, says that under the IRA, an

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

