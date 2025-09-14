Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / ES-Tec buy set to expand Tata Tech's presence, diversify customer base

ES-Tec buy set to expand Tata Tech's presence, diversify customer base

Acquisition strengthens Tata Tech's presence in Europe, boosting ADAS, e-mobility, and engineering services for global automakers

Warren Harris, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Technologies
premium

Warren Harris, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Technologies (Photo: Tata Group)

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Technologies acquisition of ES-Tec, a German automotive engineering services provider (ESP), for euro 75 million will allow it to grow in one of the world’s premier automobile markets and diversify customer base.
 
“The acquisition is a strategic leap that enhances our ability to deliver end-to-end product engineering solutions across the automotive value chain. It represents our commitment to expand our global footprint in accessing innovative engineering capabilities,” said Warren Harris, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Technologies.
 
Harris told Business Standard in an interaction that the company has been looking to grow in embedded electronics
Topics : Company & Industry News tata technology Merger and Acquisition
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon