ES-Tec buy set to expand Tata Tech's presence, diversify customer base

Tata Technologies acquisition of ES-Tec, a German automotive engineering services provider (ESP), for euro 75 million will allow it to grow in one of the world’s premier automobile markets and diversify customer base.

“The acquisition is a strategic leap that enhances our ability to deliver end-to-end product engineering solutions across the automotive value chain. It represents our commitment to expand our global footprint in accessing innovative engineering capabilities,” said Warren Harris, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Technologies.

Harris told Business Standard in an interaction that the company has been looking to grow in embedded electronics