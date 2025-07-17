Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / EV giant Tesla's India entry may have more symbolic than strategic value

EV giant Tesla's India entry may have more symbolic than strategic value

Many see Tesla's India entry as an attempt to address the capacity glut at its global plants, from where excess inventory might be brought to India

Tesla has taken its own sweet time coming into India – more than a decade, in fact, since discussions began.

Sohini DasShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Tesla, the poster boy of full self-driving cars, has finally cruised into India. Globally, whenever Tesla enters a market, it increases the penetration of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). In India, however, that might not be the case. 
Given its price — ₹60 lakh for the Model Y rear-wheel drive (RWD) and ₹68 lakh for the Model Y long range — Tesla sits firmly in the luxury EV segment in India and is, therefore, unlikely to impact existing mass-market EV players. 
Analysts believe Tesla will first focus on building the Model Y brand before expanding — both in terms of volume
