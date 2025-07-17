EV giant Tesla's India entry may have more symbolic than strategic value

Tesla, the poster boy of full self-driving cars, has finally cruised into India. Globally, whenever Tesla enters a market, it increases the penetration of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). In India, however, that might not be the case.

Given its price — ₹60 lakh for the Model Y rear-wheel drive (RWD) and ₹68 lakh for the Model Y long range — Tesla sits firmly in the luxury EV segment in India and is, therefore, unlikely to impact existing mass-market EV players.

Analysts believe Tesla will first focus on building the Model Y brand before expanding — both in terms of volume