Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Experts weigh opportunity for Indian EV industry under US tariff threat

Experts weigh opportunity for Indian EV industry under US tariff threat

India's growing auto components industry could step in to fill the gap left by these shifts

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car
Premium

Indian manufacturers of EV components like drivetrain parts have some exposure to the US market

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25 per cent import tariff on cars and auto components presents an opportunity for India to reshape its automotive supply chains, particularly with a renewed focus on electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, experts say.
 
“While India’s direct car exports to the US are currently minimal, global tariff shifts offer a significant chance to reshape automotive supply chains. Our Make in India initiative, along with a renewed focus on EV manufacturing, positions us uniquely,” said Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY India.
 
India’s growing auto components industry could step in to fill the gap left
Topics : Donald Trump EV market Trump tariffs Electric Vehicles

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon