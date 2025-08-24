Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Festival season cheer on hold as auto buyers await GST relief and discounts

Festival season cheer on hold as auto buyers await GST relief and discounts

Festival offers are already running with benefits between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh on some models

car sales, passenger vehicle
premium

Auto dealers met Union minister Piyush Goyal last week and raised concerns over proposed cut in GST rates

Shine JacobSohini Das Chennai/Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automobile dealers are bracing for a hesitant start to the festival season, with bookings and showroom visits slipping by 25 per cent in the latter half of August. Many customers, they said, are delaying purchases in anticipation of a cut in goods and services tax (GST), prompting some dealers to roll out extra discounts in a bid to draw them in. 
Last Wednesday, members of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, raising concerns that buyers could postpone purchases until tax changes are confirmed and come into effect. 
The GST Council, meeting for
Topics : Goods and Services Tax Piyush Goyal Automobile dealers GST regime festive season Auto sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon