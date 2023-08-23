Five manufacturers apply for 23 DVA certificates under PLI Auto scheme

Amid rising concerns within the government regarding the slow start of the ambitious production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has announced the receipt of 23 applications for domestic value addition (DVA) certification under its Rs 25,938 crore PLI scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI-Auto).

The auto sector is one of five areas where sluggish progress in the implementation of the PLI scheme has been reported. With Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) applying for certification, the government is optimistic about commencing the disbursement of incentives