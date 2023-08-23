Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

Five manufacturers apply for 23 DVA certificates under PLI Auto scheme

As no OEM was able to submit their DVA certificates, Rs 604 crore earmarked under the scheme for FY23 remained unutilised

PLI scheme nodal agencies under watch as Centre readies for review
Premium

Representative Image

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid rising concerns within the government regarding the slow start of the ambitious production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has announced the receipt of 23 applications for domestic value addition (DVA) certification under its Rs 25,938 crore PLI scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI-Auto).

The auto sector is one of five areas where sluggish progress in the implementation of the PLI scheme has been reported. With Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) applying for certification, the government is optimistic about commencing the disbursement of incentives

Also Read

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

PLI scheme for mobile production led to 20% value addition, says govt

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

The PLI scheme is beginning to make India a manufacturing powerhouse

Revolt Motors launches limited edition RV400 electric motorcycle: Details

TN used car market records 80% jump in sales till June 2023: CARS24

Buckling up: India launches first car crash test programme 'Bharat NCAP'

Godawari Electric Motors lines up Rs 100 cr over 3 yrs for biz expansion

Porsche expects around 80% sales in India from EVs by 2030: Senior official

Topics : PLI scheme Mahindra & Mahindra Tata Motors

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon