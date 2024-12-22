Five OEMs express interest in manufacturing e-ambulances: MHI official

Five major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Force Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Switch Mobility, have expressed interest in developing electric ambulances (e-ambulances) under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme. The guidelines for the scheme are set to be released soon, within a month, senior government officials told Business Standard.

Although around five OEMs have expressed interest, Force Motors is taking the lead in developing electric ambulances. “Several companies have shown interest in manufacturing e-ambulances, but Force Motors is at the forefront. After a few more rounds of consultation, we expect the