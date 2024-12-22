Business Standard

Sunday, December 22, 2024 | 05:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Five OEMs express interest in manufacturing e-ambulances: MHI official

Five OEMs express interest in manufacturing e-ambulances: MHI official

This initiative aims to bolster the country's medical sector, which currently operates approximately 50,000 ambulances

Ambulance
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Force Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Switch Mobility, have expressed interest in developing electric ambulances (e-ambulances) under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme. The guidelines for the scheme are set to be released soon, within a month, senior government officials told Business Standard.
 
Although around five OEMs have expressed interest, Force Motors is taking the lead in developing electric ambulances. “Several companies have shown interest in manufacturing e-ambulances, but Force Motors is at the forefront. After a few more rounds of consultation, we expect the
Topics : medical Health sector Auto industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon