From Bajaj to TVS, two-wheeler makers hit full throttle on growth prospects

With sentiment for the automotive (auto) sector turning positive, stocks of two-wheeler auto majors have been hitting their 52-week highs. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Eicher Motors recently reached their yearly highs on strong sales in the festival season and the expectation of faster growth rates ahead.

Since the start of this month, listed two-wheeler majors have delivered returns in the 12–17 per cent range, compared to the 7 per cent gains for the S&P BSE Auto Index and 3 per cent for the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Commenting on two-wheeler deliveries in October to dealers ahead of the critical festival season, Sharekhan Research says that the segment surpassed its expectations, as its two-wheeler universe reported an