The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is working to expedite the disbursal process for electric vehicle (EV) subsidies under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive) initiative.

It aims to reduce the processing time from the current 40 days to just 5 days. This change comes in response to a backlog of claims, particularly for electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), a senior government official said.

Currently, there are 1.26 lakh claims in process for FY25, with 1.09 lakh of these claims related to e2Ws, out of a total of 8.93 lakh claims. The subsidy claims submitted for e2Ws