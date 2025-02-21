Friday, February 21, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Govt calls for Siam proposals to rev up electric car adoption in India

Govt calls for Siam proposals to rev up electric car adoption in India

EV sales growth in India slowed in 2024. About 99,165 electric cars were sold last year, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, according to the FADA

electric car, electric vehicle
Premium

Deepak Patel Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has asked the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) to submit a composite proposal outlining measures that the government can take to accelerate electric four-wheeler adoption in India, Business Standard has learnt. This comes in the wake of a decline in the electric vehicle (EV) penetration over the past few quarters, raising concerns over the segment's growth trajectory. 
Top executives from Siam and major carmakers met with Heavy Industries Secretary Kamran Rizvi to discuss the matter on Friday. Officials from NITI Aayog were also present. Siam and the ministry did not respond to the newspaper's
Topics : Siam Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon