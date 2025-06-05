Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt targets at least 1,000 hydrogen trucks, buses on roads by 2030

Govt targets at least 1,000 hydrogen trucks, buses on roads by 2030

Centre now looks to expand hydrogen use into aviation and shipping after setting a target to deploy at least 1,000 trucks and buses powered by green hydrogen by 2030

With an outlay of ₹19,744 crore, the National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched in January 2023 for up to FY30 to reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports. The budgetary outlay for FY26 is ₹496 crore for mobility pilot projects. (Photo: Shutterstoc

Puja Das Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

The government aims to bring at least 1,000 hydrogen trucks and buses on the road by 2030, said an official.
 
After electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen cars have emerged as a promising alternative to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and a means to reduce road transport emissions.
 
“Almost 50 trucks and buses should be running on hydrogen within this year, and next year onwards we will have to scale up. We expect more than 1,000 trucks or buses will be used commercially in the country by 2030,” Abhay Bakre, Director of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, said
