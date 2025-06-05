The government aims to bring at least 1,000 hydrogen trucks and buses on the road by 2030, said an official.

electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen cars have emerged as a promising alternative to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and a means to reduce road transport emissions.

“Almost 50 trucks and buses should be running on hydrogen within this year, and next year onwards we will have to scale up. We expect more than 1,000 trucks or buses will be used commercially in the country by 2030,” Abhay Bakre, Director of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, said