Govt mulls including charging infrastructure in EV investment mandate

The government is discussing a proposal to include investments in building a charging infrastructure network so that global players can easily meet its investment eligibility criteria under a policy announced last year.

Under the policy, they were required to invest $500 million over three years in setting up a manufacturing plant. In return, they would receive concessional duty for importing electric vehicles (EVs) into the country.

The policy, announced in March last year, was widely seen as an attempt to woo Tesla to India (though others, such as VinFast and Tata through Jaguar Land Rover, as well as BMW, had