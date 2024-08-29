Honda Shine revs past Bajaj Pulsar as second best-selling motorcycle model

Honda Shine has zoomed past Bajaj Pulsar to become the second best-selling motorcycle in the country in the first seven months of this year.

Hero Splendor holds the crown as the market leader, according to Jato Dynamics data reviewed by Business Standard.

Pulsar's wholesales rose 47.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to record an impressive 842,693 units in the January-July period this year. However, Shine outpaced this surge, recording a staggering 115.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth to touch 1.047 million units in the same period this year.

Ravi Bhatia, President of Jato Dynamics India, attributed Shine's meteoric rise to Honda's savvy