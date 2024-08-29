Business Standard
Honda Shine revs past Bajaj Pulsar as second best-selling motorcycle model

Unicorn's sales swelled 117.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 163,090 units in the January-July period this year, making it the ninth best-selling motorcycle model in the country

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100 (Credit: Grab from honda2wheelersindia.com)

Deepak Patel Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Honda Shine has zoomed past Bajaj Pulsar to become the second best-selling motorcycle in the country in the first seven months of this year. 

Hero Splendor holds the crown as the market leader, according to Jato Dynamics data reviewed by Business Standard.

Pulsar's wholesales rose 47.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to record an impressive 842,693 units in the January-July period this year. However, Shine outpaced this surge, recording a staggering 115.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth to touch 1.047 million units in the same period this year. 

Ravi Bhatia, President of Jato Dynamics India, attributed Shine's meteoric rise to Honda's savvy

