Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai Creta remains most sold car for the second straight month

Hyundai Creta remains most sold car for the second straight month

Maruti Wagon R slipped from the top 5 list, after achieving the second and fourth positions in February and March, respectively

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Hyundai Creta topped the sales charts in March and April with over 17,000 units sold each month, climbing from the third place in February, when Maruti Fronx led the pack. In a surprise twist, Mahindra Scorpio roared into the top five in April with 15,534 units, after being nowhere in the top 10 just two months earlier. Maruti Wagon R slipped from the top 5 list, after achieving the second and fourth positions in February and March, respectively. Similarly, Maruti Swift too left the top 5 after reaching the fourth and second positions in the previous two months.  
