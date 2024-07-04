French technology company IDEMIA targets auto space for SIM drive

French technology giant IDEMIA, which manufactures digital and physical SIM (subscriber identity module) platforms and other identity-related security services, plans to move aggressively into the automotive space in India.

It will sell its tech platforms for what it projects will be a 30 million connected vehicle market in India by 2025-26, a figure which includes ICE as well as electric vehicles.



The 2.9 billion euro company plans to manufacture the SIM platforms, which provide the crucial connectivity of the vehicle to a mobile telecom network, in India.



IDEMIA’s Indian factory accounts for 10 per cent of