French technology company IDEMIA targets auto space for SIM drive

IDEMIA's Indian factory accounts for 10 per cent of its SIM global capacity. It is manufacturing the chips embedded in the product at the factory and importing only the wafers from fab plants

car industry
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

French technology giant IDEMIA, which manufactures digital and physical SIM (subscriber identity module) platforms and other identity-related security services, plans to move aggressively into the automotive space in India.

It will sell its tech platforms for what it projects will be a 30 million connected vehicle market in India by 2025-26, a figure which includes ICE as well as electric vehicles.
 
The 2.9 billion euro company plans to manufacture the SIM platforms, which provide the crucial connectivity of the vehicle to a mobile telecom network, in India.      
 
Topics : car industry automobile manufacturer

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

