In push to widen EV reach, Ola's Aggarwal wants incentives to go on

The government's support to the EV industry has been through direct subsidy on the price of the vehicle through FAME, PLI and now the EMPS scheme aggregating to over Rs 59,000 crore

Bhavish Aggarwal, Rakesh Sharma, Tarun Mehta
Premium

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric | Rakesh Sharma, Executive director, Bajaj Auto | Arun Mehta, Co-founder, Ather Energy

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading electric two-wheeler startups have joined the battle over subsidy as the Union Budget draws closer. Ola Electric and Ather Energy have made a strong pitch for the government’s incentive programmes to continue so that EV adoption goes up.
Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chairman and managing director of Ola Electric, told Business Standard on Thursday: “We look forward to continued support from the government  for widespread EV adoption with a multiplier effect on the broader industry.” In an interview last  July to this newspaper, Aggarwal had said that Ola was working towards a “no subsidy regime’’ and could

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

