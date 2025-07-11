Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Mercedes not aiming to chase numbers in luxury car space: MD & CEO

Mercedes not aiming to chase numbers in luxury car space: MD & CEO

Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India, talks about the rising competition ahead of Tesla's India entry

Santosh Iyer
premium

Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India.

Shine Jacob Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz posted its best-ever sales numbers in India during the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), driven by a stellar showing in electric vehicles (EVs). Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Mercedes-Benz India, talks about growing competition ahead of Tesla’s India entry, and rising craze for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in a video interaction with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts: 
Globally, your company witnessed a 9 per cent drop in sales in the second quarter of calendar year 2025 (April to June), with EV sales also dipping by 18 per cent. How was
Topics : mercedez benz Luxury car sales tesla india Tesla in India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon