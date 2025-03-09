Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / India's auto parts companies eye a bigger share of the export market

India's auto parts companies eye a bigger share of the export market

An ACMA-BCG report has targeted Indian auto component exports to hit $100 billion - nearly a fivefold increase from $21 billion currently

AUTOMOTIVE
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automotive (auto) component companies see a new opportunity to increase their exports manifold — if India signs a bilateral agreement with the US, even after tweaking tariffs in this sector.
 
An ACMA-BCG report has targeted Indian auto component exports to hit $100 billion — nearly a fivefold increase from $21 billion currently.
 
But for North America, India is a small market for auto component imports, accounting for 4 per cent ($6.7 billion) of its total requirement of $170 billion annually. However, for Indian auto component exporters, it is their largest market, accounting for 31 per cent of total exports of
Topics : automotive industry Auto industry tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon