India's PV volume to cruise past 5 million in FY26 despite slow growth

India's PV volume to cruise past 5 million in FY26 despite slow growth

As volume growth slows, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will rely on premiumisation and better product mix to protect margins

Cars, auto industry
The domestic market accounted for 85 per cent of the volume last financial year, with exports accounting for the rest | Photo: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

India’s passenger vehicle (PV) industry is set to scale a fresh high this financial year with the cumulative domestic and export volume crossing 5 million units even as annual growth slows to 2-4 per cent, according to a Crisil Ratings report published on Friday.
 
PV capital expenditure (capex) is expected to stay elevated at ₹30,000 crore this financial year as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ramp up capacity, accelerate electric vehicle (EV) investments, and push localisation, and digital upgrades.
 
This is the fourth consecutive year of record sales, although momentum has significantly eased from the 25 per cent surge in 2022-23
Topics : Passenger Vehicles Crisil ratings automotive industry Electric Vehicles

