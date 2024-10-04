China's loss may be Indian companies' gain in electric vehicle race

Electric vehicle manufacturers are anticipating a 5-10 per cent drop in lithium-ion cell prices over the next 12 months, according to senior industry executives. These cells, primarily imported from China, are likely to become cheaper following punitive tariffs imposed by the US on Chinese battery cells.

The tariffs, finalised by the Biden administration just days ago, are expected to severely impact Chinese exports of these batteries.



In a move to protect its domestic industry from what it perceives as unfair competition, the US government has raised the import tariff on lithium-ion electric vehicle (EV) batteries from 7.5 per