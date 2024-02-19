Is 2024 the year when electric cars finally come to the automotive party?

There is a buzz in the automobile industry that electric cars could finally fly in 2024, albeit not literally. Giving substance to the hype is that a fleet of new electric cars is lined up for launch — seven, at last count — by December, with some spilling over into the first quarter of 2025.

In itself, that number is not particularly striking. Do not forget, about a dozen electric vehicles (EVs) were launched in 2023 and there are about 35 electric cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) already in the market.

What is fuelling the buzz is that this