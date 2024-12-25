Just 12 OEMs achieve 50% domestic value addition target in PLI-Auto

Only 12 of 82 approved applicants, or nearly 15 per cent, under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry (PLI-Auto) have achieved the mandated 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) target, according to data from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) as of December 20, 2024.

Among the achievers are six champion original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and six component champions. The champion OEMs include Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ola Electric Technologies, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, and Bajaj Auto.

On the component side, companies such as Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Bosch Automotive Electronics India,