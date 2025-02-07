Business Standard

Kerala shocks electric vehicle buyers, raises taxes up to 10% based on cost

Kerala shocks electric vehicle buyers, raises taxes up to 10% based on cost

Despite high penetration rate, becomes one of the first states to raise taxes on EVs

Through this tax hike, the state government is expecting additional revenue of Rs 30 crore.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

While almost all states are rolling out sops for electric vehicles (EVs) to attract customers and original equipment manufacturers, the government of Kerala has increased the road tax on private four-wheeler EVs up to 10 per cent, from 5 per cent currently, depending on their cost. In another jolt to the EV segment, the government has also introduced a 10 per cent tax on electric cars with a battery renting facility.
 
The announcements were made by state finance minister K N Balagopal as part of his Kerala Budget for the 2025-26 financial year, announced on Friday, the final budget of Pinarayi Vijayan's second tenure. In yet another shock to the common man, the Budget increased land tax by 50 per cent, which is expected to bring an additional income of Rs 100 crore to the state. The Budget also proposed a 50 per cent hike in taxes for motorcycles, three-wheelers, and other private vehicles older than 15 years, in a move to regulate the use of older vehicles.
   
“The lifetime road tax for EVs, now levied at 5 per cent, will be rationalised based on the cost of the electric vehicle,” Balagopal said.
 
According to the Budget announcement, the tax rate for EVs above Rs 15 lakh will now be 8 per cent, and for vehicles above Rs 20 lakh, it will be 10 per cent. However, for electric cars with a battery renting facility, a rate of 10 per cent has been introduced, irrespective of the cost of the vehicle. When asked about this, a source from JSW MG Motor India said its disruptive ‘Battery as a Service’ model for Windsor does not fall under the definition of battery renting facilities.
 
Through this tax hike, the state government is expecting additional revenue of Rs 30 crore. “This is not a positive move when the entire country is trying to increase the penetration of EVs, and consumers in Kerala were leading this transition,” said an industry body leader, who preferred to remain anonymous. The measures on the tax front are expected to generate additional revenue of Rs 366 crore for the state. The last full Budget of the government estimates revenue expenditure of Rs 1.79 trillion and a revenue deficit of Rs 1.52 trillion, resulting in a revenue deficit of Rs 27,125 crore.

The EV tax initiative is considered by the industry as a step backward, as a report by BNP Paribas indicates that Kerala is leading in terms of electric car penetration at 6.4 per cent, compared to Delhi and West Bengal at 6 per cent each. In terms of overall electric passenger vehicle penetration, Kerala also led at 5.2 per cent in FY24. In the two-wheeler segment, Kerala’s EV penetration rate was 13.5 per cent, followed by Karnataka at 11.5 per cent and Maharashtra at 10.1 per cent. “I am not sure about the logic behind this move by the government, when Kerala was marching ahead in terms of developing the entire EV ecosystem,” said another industry source.
 
“The state is ready for takeoff. Financial constraints have not affected development. The growth rate of the state economy has touched 10.5 per cent. The revenue deficit could be brought down,” Balagopal said.
 
Among other key initiatives is the K-Homes scheme, targeted at utilising vacant houses in the state for tourism. The Budget also proposed measures to establish a coordinating mechanism among various governmental agencies to initiate legal action against cybercriminals involved in propagating fake news and other cybercrimes.

Topics : Kerala Electric Vehicles tax

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

