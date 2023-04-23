close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LPG losing foothold in the automotive sector; sales dip 82% since FY19

The sales of LPG cars have seen a steep decline of 82 per cent in the past five years. In the financial year 2023 (FY23), only 23,618 units were registered as against 1,28,144 units registered in FY19

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Adani Group wants oil ministry to lift ban on LPG exports
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The country’s automotive sector is witnessing a slow transition towards greener alternatives like compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles (EV), which has now limited the scope of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the world’s third most widely used transport fuel after petrol and diesel. 
The sales of LPG cars have seen a steep decline of 82 per cent in the past five years. In the financial year 2023 (FY23), only 23,618 units were registered as against 1,28,144 units registered in FY19, according to the data on the VAHAN portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. 
Of the total 22,224,702 vehicles sold in India in FY23, the share of LPG vehicles stood at just 0.11 per cent as against other green alternatives like CNG and EVs, which have a share of 3 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. 
Or

Also Read

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here

Ujjwala scheme: Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to be extended one more year

Domestic LPG cylinders to come with QR codes: Check benefits, other details

What does ACMA President Sunjay Kapur think of localisation?

Wedding season pushed vehicle retail sales up by 26% in November: FADA

30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

General Motors recalls 40,000 medium-duty trucks to fix fire risk

Delhi to get more EVs as PFC sanctions Rs 633 cr loan for cabs, 3-wheelers

Tata Motors to JBM: Bus makers shun govt contracts over payment concerns

Jaguar Land Rover raises EV drive bill to £15 bn to catch up with peers

Topics : Auto LPG Electric Vehicles automotive industry

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Study claims childhood trauma can lead to develop type 2 diabetes later

Stress
5 min read

Delhi logs 948 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths, positivity rate of 25.69%

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.
1 min read

Fraught transition: BJP decided to replace 23 MLAs in Karnataka elections

Chart
4 min read

Hunting for the real Shakespeare

Book
4 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The HR ailment of public sector banks

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
7 min read
Premium

Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY24, Adani tells banks

Adani
4 min read

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read

Musk tweets 'demographics is destiny' as Indian population surpasses China

Elon Musk
2 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon