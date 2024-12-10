Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana ride auto PLI manufacturing wave

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka have emerged frontrunners in India's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem, accounting for over 200 of the 257 manufacturing facilities and engineering research and design units established by beneficiaries of the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI-Auto), according to data from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

These facilities are part of efforts to localise advanced automotive technologies and establish robust domestic and global supply chains.

Maharashtra leads the tally with 77 facilities, followed by Tamil Nadu with 46, Haryana with 37, and Karnataka with 28.

Other