Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana ride auto PLI manufacturing wave

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana ride auto PLI manufacturing wave

Maharashtra leads the tally with 77 facilities, followed by Tamil Nadu with 46, Haryana with 37, and Karnataka with 28

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka have emerged frontrunners in India's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem, accounting for over 200 of the 257 manufacturing facilities and engineering research and design units established by b
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka have emerged frontrunners in India's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem, accounting for over 200 of the 257 manufacturing facilities and engineering research and design units established by beneficiaries of the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI-Auto), according to data from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).
 
These facilities are part of efforts to localise advanced automotive technologies and establish robust domestic and global supply chains.
 
Maharashtra leads the tally with 77 facilities, followed by Tamil Nadu with 46, Haryana with 37, and Karnataka with 28.
 
Other
Topics : Electric Vehicles Maharashtra PLI scheme

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon