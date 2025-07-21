Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki plans 500 new service touchpoints in FY26: MD & CEO

Maruti Suzuki plans 500 new service touchpoints in FY26: MD & CEO

Maruti Suzuki plans to add 500 new service touchpoints in FY26, with 91 already established. The expansion aims to strengthen its post-sales infrastructure across India

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL
premium

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL

Deepak Patel
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is planning to add about 500 new service touchpoints across India during the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), of which 91 have already been established, said its Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi on Monday.
 
As of March 31, 2025, the company had 5,420 service centres, up from 4,960 by the end of FY24 and 4,560 by the end of FY23.
 
Touchpoints include traditional dealer workshops, rural servicing centres, service-on-wheels units, and bodyshop-on-wheels formats.
 
On Monday, India’s largest carmaker inaugurated its 5,500th service touchpoint in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The facility was inaugurated by Ram Suresh Akella and Yasuhiro
Topics : Maruti Suzuki Automobile automobile manufacturer
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon