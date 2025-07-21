Maruti Suzuki plans 500 new service touchpoints in FY26: MD & CEO

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is planning to add about 500 new service touchpoints across India during the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), of which 91 have already been established, said its Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi on Monday.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had 5,420 service centres, up from 4,960 by the end of FY24 and 4,560 by the end of FY23.

Touchpoints include traditional dealer workshops, rural servicing centres, service-on-wheels units, and bodyshop-on-wheels formats.

On Monday, India’s largest carmaker inaugurated its 5,500th service touchpoint in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The facility was inaugurated by Ram Suresh Akella and Yasuhiro