Maximum waiting periods accelerate for India's best-selling cars

Only five of India's top 20 car models have seen a reduction in wait times over the past year

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
The maximum waiting periods (MWPs) for half of India’s top 20 best-selling car models have increased in the past one year, mainly due to a semiconductor chip shortage that has affected production.
Only five out of the top 20 car models in India have experienced a reduction in their MWPs, whereas the MWPs for the other five models have remained unchanged, according to automotive consultancy firm Jato Dynamics’ data that has been reviewed by Business Standard (see chart).
India’s largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki dominates the list of top 20 car models in India with 10 models. Out of these, six models including Wagon R, Swift, Ertiga, Dzire, Eeco and Celerio witnessed a rise in their MWPs between April 1 last year and April 1 this year. Baleno and Alto 800 saw a reduction in their MWPs, while Brezza and S-Presso maintained their MWPs during this period.
First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

