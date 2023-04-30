The maximum waiting periods (MWPs) for half of India’s top 20 best-selling car models have increased in the past one year, mainly due to a semiconductor chip shortage that has affected production.
Only five out of the top 20 car models in India have experienced a reduction in their MWPs, whereas the MWPs for the other five models have remained unchanged, according to automotive consultancy firm Jato Dynamics’ data that has been reviewed by Business Standard (see chart).
India’s largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki dominates the list of top 20 car models in India with 10 models. Out of these, six models including Wagon R, Swift, Ertiga, Dzire, Eeco and Celerio witnessed a rise in their MWPs between April 1 last year and April 1 this year. Baleno and Alto 800 saw a reduction in their MWPs, while Brezza and S-Presso maintained their MWPs during this period.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or