May have to discontinue small cars if CAFE targets unjust: Maruti

Cars weighing less than 909kg would have to be discontinued if the carbon dioxide emissions target under upcoming CAFE-3 norms are “unscientific and unjust”, Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer (Corporate Affairs), Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), said on Monday.

The CAFE (corporate average fuel efficiency) framework sets average carbon-dioxide (CO2) emission targets that each automaker’s fleet must meet, measured in grams per kilometre (g/km). If a company fails to meet its target, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) can impose stiff penalties.

“First of all, this benefit of 3 g/km (for cars weighing less than 909 kg) is a very small