Sales boost for auto dealers as deal with Meta helps digitisation: Report

As many as 72 per cent of Indians planning to buy a vehicle look at social media rather than traditional channels, according to a whitepaper prepared by Meta and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

As many as 48 per cent of new vehicle buyers use messaging applications for communicating with dealers, marking how such purchases are shaped by technology and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealers embracing digitisation.

Digitisation through Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp -- resulted in a 32 per cent improvement in customer lead generation efficiency for dealers and a similar rate of decline