Motown's slow ride: Car sales in Gujarat hit speed bump in H1 of 2024

Gujarat has reported stagnant retail car sales in H12024, which was in stark contrast to the 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth the state witnessed in H12023.

According to data provided by Jato Dynamics, and reviewed by Business Standard, 160,423 units were sold in Gujarat in H12024, a 0.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.

During the same time period, however, the Y-o-Y growth in the other major six states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan -- stood between six and 13 per cent, data showed.

According to auto executives, dealers and sector experts,