Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Motown's slow ride: Car sales in Gujarat hit speed bump in H1 of 2024

Postponement of Ratha Yatra, unforgiving summer, election season led to saturation

car sales
Premium

Deepak Patel
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 7:15 PM IST
Gujarat has reported stagnant retail car sales in H12024, which was in stark contrast to the 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth the state witnessed in H12023.

According to data provided by Jato Dynamics, and reviewed by Business Standard, 160,423 units were sold in Gujarat in H12024, a 0.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. 

During the same time period, however, the Y-o-Y growth in the other major six states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan -- stood between six and 13 per cent, data showed.

According to auto executives, dealers and sector experts,

Also Read

Massive monsoon season discounts take the wheel in car sales drive

French technology company IDEMIA targets auto space for SIM drive

Nissan, Honda mull partnering on software, charging infrastructure

Chinese automakers urge Beijing to impose retaliatory tariffs on EU cars

IPO-bound Hyundai India and its rivals in world's third-biggest car market

Topics : car industry Gujarat Surat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon