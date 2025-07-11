Net-zero emissions: Auto industry lobbies to extend 'ICE age' till 2055

The Indian automobile industry has urged the government to defer the proposed ban on the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) -based four-wheelers from 2040 to 2055, sources familiar with the matter told Business Standard on Thursday.

Earlier, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) had proposed, during discussions on upcoming fuel-efficiency norms, that the sale of ICE-run four-wheelers be halted by 2040 — with the aim of making Indian roads ICE-free by 2055, assuming a 15-year average vehicle life cycle.

The proposal has met with resistance from the automobile industry, with its apex body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers