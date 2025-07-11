Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Net-zero emissions: Auto industry lobbies to extend 'ICE age' till 2055

Net-zero emissions: Auto industry lobbies to extend 'ICE age' till 2055

The industry has conveyed to the BEE that it continues to rely heavily on ICE vehicles

passenger vehicle, pv sales
premium

Senior government officials confirmed that a BEE presentation included a suggestion to phase out ICE vehicle sales by 2040 to meet the 2055 zero-ICE fleet target

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian automobile industry has urged the government to defer the proposed ban on the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) -based four-wheelers from 2040 to 2055, sources familiar with the matter told Business Standard on Thursday. 
Earlier, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) had proposed, during discussions on upcoming fuel-efficiency norms, that the sale of ICE-run four-wheelers be halted by 2040 — with the aim of making Indian roads ICE-free by 2055, assuming a 15-year average vehicle life cycle. 
The proposal has met with resistance from the automobile industry, with its apex body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers
Topics : automobile industry Siam EV market Electric Vehicles Auto industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon