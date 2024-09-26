Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / NGT seeks Centre's response: Star rating system for vehicles gets push

NGT seeks Centre's response: Star rating system for vehicles gets push

Star rating systems for vehicles based on fuel efficiency are already prevalent in many countries

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from some ministries of the Union government on a plea seeking implementation of a star-rating system based on fuel efficiency and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions across all vehicles in the country — a move that could have a significant bearing on India’s growing problem of air pollution leading to serious health issues.

The ministries from which the NGT has sought responses include the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Ministry of Power (MoP), the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the Ministry of Heavy Industries
Topics : National Green Tribunal ngt

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon