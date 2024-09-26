NGT seeks Centre's response: Star rating system for vehicles gets push

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from some ministries of the Union government on a plea seeking implementation of a star-rating system based on fuel efficiency and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions across all vehicles in the country — a move that could have a significant bearing on India’s growing problem of air pollution leading to serious health issues.

The ministries from which the NGT has sought responses include the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Ministry of Power (MoP), the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the Ministry of Heavy Industries