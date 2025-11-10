Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / No consensus on CAFE relief, Siam tells Bureau of Energy Efficiency

No consensus on CAFE relief, Siam tells Bureau of Energy Efficiency

Says 3-4 carmakers backed proposed exemption, 14-15 opposed

Siam, Small Cars, Auto industry
premium

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) submitted its final comments to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) last weekend on the draft CAFE-III and CAFE-IV norms, acknowledging that its members could not reach a consensus on a proposed weight-based exemption for small cars, Business Standard has learnt.
 
The BEE had issued the revised draft on September 25, following which Siam held nearly 45 days of intense deliberations with its members. During these discussions, three to four carmakers supported the exemption, one remained neutral, while the remaining 14-15 opposed it, said sources familiar with the matter.
 
A sharp divide within
Topics : Siam Small Cars Auto industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon