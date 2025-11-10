No consensus on CAFE relief, Siam tells Bureau of Energy Efficiency

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) submitted its final comments to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) last weekend on the draft CAFE-III and CAFE-IV norms, acknowledging that its members could not reach a consensus on a proposed weight-based exemption for small cars, Business Standard has learnt.

The BEE had issued the revised draft on September 25, following which Siam held nearly 45 days of intense deliberations with its members. During these discussions, three to four carmakers supported the exemption, one remained neutral, while the remaining 14-15 opposed it, said sources familiar with the matter.

A sharp divide within