Norton unveils four new bikes, outlines revival roadmap at EICMA 2025

Norton unveils four new bikes, outlines revival roadmap at EICMA 2025

Norton Motorcycles, backed by TVS Motor, announced its 'Resurgence' strategy and unveiled four all-new models - Manx R, Manx, Atlas, and Atlas GT - at the Milan auto show

Shine Jacob Chennai
Nov 04 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Iconic British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycles, now owned by TVS Motor Company, on Tuesday unveiled its ambitious ‘Resurgence’ strategy and showcased four new bikes — Manx R, Manx, Atlas, and Atlas GT — at the world’s most popular two-wheeler show, EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori), in Milan, Italy.
 
What is Norton’s ‘Resurgence’ strategy?
 
The Resurgence strategy is a long-term plan backed by substantial investment from TVS Motor Company since it acquired Norton in April 2020. Five years in the making, the revival is anchored in innovative new models defined by Norton’s core values — design, dynamics, and detail
