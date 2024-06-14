Business Standard
OEMs, electronic component companies seek greater govt support

Demand combination of upfront capex backing and PLI

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Global and Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component firms are urging the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) to provide a combination of upfront capital expenditure (capex) support and production-linked incentives (PLI) under a proposed scheme to boost electronic component manufacturing in the country in core products.

They, it has been learnt, are seeking capex support on pari-passu basis, ranging from 25 per cent to 40 per cent on the project cost, with PLI of 3 per cent-6 per cent on the production value.
 
The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) is in discussions with the
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

