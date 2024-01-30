Sensex (    %)
                        
Discounts fail to fire up electric 2-wheeler sales in January, shows data

Industry unlikely to meet FY24 target of 1 million registrations

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Registrations of electric two-wheelers have not seen a pick-up in the first month of 2024 despite substantial discounts being offered by startups Ola Electric and Ather Energy. The number stood at over 70,044 vehicles till January 30, which is lower than 73,294 registrations in December last year.

However, Bajaj Auto and TVS, the two incumbent players in the market, have refrained from joining the discounting game. Even so, they have collectively been able to exceed their registrations in January 2024 over December last year.  
 
The lacklustre performance is evident from the fact that the total registrations for electric two-wheelers in the

Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Mobility Ather Energy Bajaj Auto automobile industry

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

