Ola Electric reclaims driver's seat, but TVS and Bajaj stay on its tail

Ola Electric reclaims driver's seat, but TVS and Bajaj stay on its tail

Ola Electric's twin gamble of offering attractive discounts throughout the month, along with its substantial expansion in distribution

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

After many months in the back seat, Ola Electric has catapulted to the top slot once again based on registrations in January. However, its incumbent rivals, led by TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto, are locked in a head-to-head battle to grab a larger share of the electric two-wheeler sweepstakes.
 
Ola Electric’s twin gamble of offering attractive discounts throughout the month, along with its substantial expansion in distribution (the company claims to have grown from 700 to around 4,000 outlets), has helped it increase its market share to 25.68 per cent in January, with 22,656 registrations. This is a jump
