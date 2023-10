The ex-factory price violators under the scheme Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) Vehicles-II — Ola Electric, Ather Energy, TVS, and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida — have stumped up the money they owe customers for billing them the price of “off-board chargers”, which come with electric vehicles.

Though the defaulter companies have repaid the Rs 312.42 crore in full, only Rs 183.15 crore has reached the customers, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) data show.