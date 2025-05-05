Old is gold: Pre-owned luxury cars outsell new in 2024 as demand surges

Indians are opting for more premium cars, and in 2024, the sales of pre-owned luxury cars beat those of new ones. According to industry estimates, around 80,000 pre-owned luxury cars were sold in the country last calendar year, surpassing the 50,000 new cars sold — the highest ever.

The overall Indian automotive market is moving towards premiumisation, a trend evident from the rising share of utility vehicles (UVs). In 2024–25, the share of UVs (including sport utility vehicles or SUVs as well as multi-utility vehicles) in total passenger vehicle (PV) sales rose to 65 per cent, up from 60 per