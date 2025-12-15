Monday, December 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Range, charging worries keep EVs secondary cars: Maruti's Partho Banerjee

Banerjee identified driving range, inadequate public charging infrastructure, after-sales support and resale value as the biggest challenges to EV adoption in India

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Dec 15 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Customers are still hesitant to buy electric vehicles (EVs) as their primary car due to concerns around public charging infrastructure, accuracy of driving range and assured resale value — issues that largely remain unresolved, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said.
 
Maruti Suzuki, which plans to launch its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, in the domestic market next year, is seeking to address these concerns as it works to strengthen the overall EV ecosystem in the country.
 
He noted that electric car penetration in India would increase only when consumers gain the confidence to
