Renault eyes full capacity at Chennai plant, no new partner planned

French carmaker Renault, which is charting a turnaround in India after deciding to buy out its alliance partner Nissan’s 51 per cent stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL), is not looking for any new partner at the moment, a senior company official said. Meanwhile, it is aiming to achieve full capacity utilisation at RNAIPL’s Chennai plant within the next few years—from the current close to 50 per cent—riding on fresh domestic product launches, exports, and contract manufacturing.

The company launched a next-generation Triber on Wednesday, priced attractively between ₹6.2 lakh and ₹8.4 lakh, marking its first major