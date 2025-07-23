Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Renault eyes full capacity at Chennai plant, no new partner planned

Renault eyes full capacity at Chennai plant, no new partner planned

Renault targets 100 per cent capacity at the RNAIPL plant over the next few years following Nissan stake buyout, with no new partnerships under consideration currently

Venkatram M
(Left to Right) Venkatram M, Managing Director, Renault India and Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President Sales and Marketing Renault India, at the new Renault Triber launch in Mumbai. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar.

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

French carmaker Renault, which is charting a turnaround in India after deciding to buy out its alliance partner Nissan’s 51 per cent stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL), is not looking for any new partner at the moment, a senior company official said. Meanwhile, it is aiming to achieve full capacity utilisation at RNAIPL’s Chennai plant within the next few years—from the current close to 50 per cent—riding on fresh domestic product launches, exports, and contract manufacturing.
 
The company launched a next-generation Triber on Wednesday, priced attractively between ₹6.2 lakh and ₹8.4 lakh, marking its first major
