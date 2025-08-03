VinFast lines up big India plans, to start production from TN unit 4 Aug

From Shimla in the north to Kochi in the south, a wave of ‘curiosity’ seems to be driving footfalls to VinFast India’s dealership doors.

As the Vietnamese giant gears up to start production at its Thoothukudi unit in Tamil Nadu from Monday, dealers said its premium electric SUVs — VF6 and VF7 — have seen interest from all over the country.

Amid the media attention over its rival Tesla, industry experts said that VinFast is one of the most calculated entries by a foreign automobile company in India during the last six years. It is after South Korean major Kia