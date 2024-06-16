Tata Motors has said its product portfolio represents 53 per cent of the industry volumes.

With an eye on volumes as well as investing in future technologies, leading passenger-vehicle (PV) makers in the country have lined up investments of over Rs 2 trillion over the next few years.

Giants like Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), JSW MG Motor India, Nissan Motor Corporation, and Renault SA have indicated big-ticket investment for creating capacities, product development, and a commitment to cleaner environment-friendly technologies.

Last week Tata Motors, the country’s market leader in electric vehicles (EVs), said it was planning to spend Rs 16,000-18,000 crore as capital