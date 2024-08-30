Rural demand revival fails to turn around the fate of entry-level bikes

Entry-level bikes have not gained from the revival in motorcycle sales in rural areas, and are increasingly ceding ground to bikes in the 125-150cc segment.

In motorcycle sales, rural areas have, for the first time since the pandemic, outpaced urban segments.

The 125cc bike segment has seen 21 per cent growth between April and July 2024, while it has been 46.5 per cent for the 125-150cc segment.

Industry insiders and analysts say there is a trend towards premiumisation in motorcycles for some time now.

The data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) shows motorcycles with an engine capacity of